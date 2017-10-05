Lawmakers consider restrictions on release of police body camera videos

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some state legislators want much of the video captured on police body cameras to be kept private.



They have the support of law enforcement agencies, but not journalists.

Currently, videos captured by body cameras are subject to the balancing test between privacy rights and the public interest, as defined under the state's open records law.

Record custodians at each law enforcement agency that uses body cameras must discern when to release them, based on that balancing test.

Rep. Jesse Kremer (R-Kewaskum) said there are specific privacy concerns with these videos that make them different than other public records.

He told the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice Thursday that 95 percent of those videos are currently released upon request.

That's a rate Rep. Kremer believes is too high.

Assembly Bill 351 would put a hold on all law enforcement body camera videos for 120 days, and an indefinite hold on those videos where a death or physical injury is shown.

Those indefinite holds would be in place until such a case was resolved, or a release was ordered by a judge.



In all cases where the video captures people in a place where they have the expectation of privacy, such as their home, written permission from those people would also be required for release.

"Our organizations believe this legislation is necessary to ensure consistent polices across the board, throughout our state, as well as protecting the privacy of victims," said Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney.

Despite financial approval for body cameras from the Dane County Board, Sheriff Mahoney has rejected the call to put them on his deputies, because no state standard has been enacted.

He said that would change if this bill passes.

The Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council (WFIC) and Wisconsin Broadcasters Association (WBA) are both opposed to the bill.

"I'm concerned about language that says it can't be (released), unless these steps are taken, unless every person is contacted and every person in that room responds affirmatively with a signed release. That's a big ask," said Bill Lueders, WFIC president.

The committee did not vote on the bill Thursday.