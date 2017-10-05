Madison homicide trial continues without man on trial

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison homicide trial of Darrick Anderson continues, but without Anderson being present in the courtroom for his own trial.



Anderson's trial began on Monday on a first degree intentional homicide charge, and other charges. A prosecutor says Anderson stabbed 46-year old Andrew Nesbitt over forty times, after the two men had a chance, after-bar encounter in downtown in March, and ended up in Nesbitt's apartment.



At the beginning of Thursday's fourth day of trial, Anderson was absent when a judge went on-the-record outside the presence of the jury. A court official says the judge was told that Anderson had declined to leave the Dane County jail and be present. Anderson is jailed on a high, cash bail.



The official says after Anderson's attorney was dispatched to the jail to consult with his client, Anderson continued to decline to appear for his trial.



Dane County Judge John Markson allowed the trial to continue without Anderson. He gave jurors a special instruction. "The jury is...to set aside the fact of his absence...His absence is not evidence," Markson told jurors.



Anderson may begin his defense Friday. Documents filed by his attorney in the case indicate self-defense may be argued. It is not known whether Anderson will be present. Attorney Tim Keifer declined comment on whether his client's absence is compromising his chance at acquittal.



If convicted of the charges, there will be a second phase of the trial to determine if a mental defect is responsible for Anderson's actions.