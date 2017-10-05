Pilot who survived blimp crash talks about ordeal

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The pilot of the blimp that crashed at the U.S. Open is telling his story.

"I tightened my seat belt and braced for impact. And I hit the ground nose first," remembers Trevor Thompson.

The blimp was at the golf tournament in June when it caught fire, crashed and exploded.

Thompson says he heard a loud explosion.

After that, he tried emergency maneuvers, but the burning airship began falling to the ground.

"Since there was no more pressure in the blimp it collapsed. And came and wrapped around my gondola. And caught fire and the fire began to melt the plexiglass above me. And drip drip on me. Fortunately I was wearing a fire suit," he told WISN.

Thompson was able to escape after the crash, but the impact broke his back, and he suffered third degree burns on parts of his body.

Federal investigators determined the blimp's fabric ripped.

He's still wondering how that happened.

"I do wonder what would have caused that. Potentially, some sort of shots. Most likely not. Most likely in my opinion, it was probably some un-forecast weather event."

The local sheriff's department took a call the morning of the crash from a farmer asking if he could shoot down the blimp because it was scaring his cattle.

The farmer was cleared.