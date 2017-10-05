Wisconsin's Hayton named to Richter Award watch list

Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle Hayton is one of the 20 names on the watch list for the 2018 Mike Richter Award. The award, named after the former Badgers great, is given to the top goaltender in Division 1 men's hockey.

Hayton was one of the five finalists for the award in 2015 while playing for St. Lawrence. He transferred to Wisconsin for his final season. Hayton is the national leader with 3,079 saves and a .934 career save percentage.

2018 Mike Richter Award Watch List

Name School Year Michael Bitzer * Bemidji State Senior Ben Blacker Western Michigan Sophomore Hayden Hawkey Providence Junior Kyle Hayton ^ Wisconsin Senior Adam Huska Connecticut Sophomore Tanner Jaillet $ Denver Senior Cam Johnson ! North Dakota Senior Peyton Jones Penn State Sophomore Justin Kapelmaster Ferris State Sophomore Jake Kielly Clarkson Sophomore Merrick Madsen # Harvard Senior Francis Marotte Robert Morris Sophomore Jake Oettinger # Boston University Sophomore Jason Pawloski Minnesota State Junior Aidan Pelino Bentley Sophomore Eric Schierhorn Minnesota Junior Andrew Shortridge Quinnipiac Sophomore Atte Tolvanen Northern Michigan Junior Tyler Wall UMass Lowell Sophomore Joseph Woll Boston College Sophomore

$ 2017 Mike Richter Award winner * 2017 finalist # 2017 semifinalist ! 2016 finalist ^ 2015 finalist