Wisconsin's Hayton named to Richter Award watch list

Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle Hayton is one of the 20 names on the watch list for the 2018 Mike Richter Award. The award, named after the former Badgers great, is given to the top goaltender in Division 1 men's hockey.

Hayton was one of the five finalists for the award in 2015 while playing for St. Lawrence. He transferred to Wisconsin for his final season. Hayton is the national leader with 3,079 saves and a .934 career save percentage.

2018 Mike Richter Award Watch List

Name

School

Year

Michael Bitzer *

Bemidji State

Senior

Ben Blacker

Western Michigan

Sophomore

Hayden Hawkey

Providence

Junior

Kyle Hayton ^

Wisconsin

Senior

Adam Huska

Connecticut

Sophomore

Tanner Jaillet $

Denver

Senior

Cam Johnson !

North Dakota

Senior

Peyton Jones

Penn State

Sophomore

Justin Kapelmaster

Ferris State

Sophomore

Jake Kielly

Clarkson

Sophomore

Merrick Madsen #

Harvard

Senior

Francis Marotte

Robert Morris

Sophomore

Jake Oettinger #

Boston University

Sophomore

Jason Pawloski

Minnesota State

Junior

Aidan Pelino

Bentley

Sophomore

Eric Schierhorn

Minnesota

Junior

Andrew Shortridge

Quinnipiac

Sophomore

Atte Tolvanen

Northern Michigan

Junior

Tyler Wall

UMass Lowell

Sophomore

Joseph Woll

Boston College

Sophomore

$ 2017 Mike Richter Award winner     * 2017 finalist    # 2017 semifinalist    ! 2016 finalist     ^ 2015 finalist

