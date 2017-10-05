Cam Newton apologizes for remarks to female reporter

CHARLOTTE, NC (WKOW) -- Cam Newton issued an apology for making light of a woman reporter asking a serious football question.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback said in a video on his Twitter account Thursday "After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women."

"If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you."

When Jourdan Rodrigue, a Charlotte Observer reporter, asked Newton about wide receiver Devin Funchess' route running Wednesday, Newton laughed and said, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny."

Dannon, the maker of Oikos yogurt, cut ties with spokesman Cam Newton on Thursday following what the company perceives as "sexist" comments.