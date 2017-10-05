New school grand opening in DeForest

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- Students and teachers celebrated their new school in DeForest on Thursday.

Eagle Point Elementary held an open house and dedication ceremony.

The new building was needed to accommodate the growing enrollment in the district.

Kids in kindergarten through 4th grade will go there.

The school superintendent says the bigger, more modern space allows for a better learning environment.

"There's great opportunity for collaboration with teachers the way that this new school is set up. It really supports and promotes collaboration, not just with teachers, but among students," said superintendent Eric Runez.

This is one of two new elementaries in DeForest.

The community approved a referendum in 2015 to help fund the schools.