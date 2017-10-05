UW Board of Regents to vote on controversial "Freedom of Expression" rule

A father is mourning his daughter's death, after he says authorities identify her as the body found Monday at a Dane County parkMore >>
Marisa Dahms, the 27-year-old who has been missing since Sept. 28 drowned at Lake Melvin Park in the village of Dane, according to her father. A GoFundMe page has been started to help with funeral expenses.More >>
The Mazomanie Historical Society says they have found proof that Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers' ancestors are buried in the Mazomanie Cemetery.More >>
Police are looking for a suspect they say threatened a grocery store employee overnight.More >>
The City of Madison plans to hire trained marksmen from U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services to kill some of the deer and wild turkeys in Owen Conservation Park this winter.More >>
Students and police at University of Wisconsin-Madison are staying vigilant after two attacks on women both on and off campus within a week.More >>
Gun sellers in Wisconsin are reacting to scrutiny of a device authorities say was used by the Las Vegas gunman to increase the speed of his fire-power in killing and wounding concert goersMore >>
Sex between most Wisconsin high school students would be reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor, under the so-called "Romeo and Juliet bill" heard Thursday by the Assembly Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety.More >>
Some state legislators want much of the video captured on police body cameras to be kept private.More >>
Dodge County deputies aren't the first to get body cams, but their department is one of the first in the state and perhaps the country, able to sync their dash and body cams at a moment's notice.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) – Emergency crews are responding to a report of a hazardous material release on Madison’s west side.More >>
Police have arrested a Madison man after DNA testing linked him to a shooting last May. In the shooting on May 15, 2017, on Beld Street, two men fired at each other and stray bullets struck the home of a pregnant woman, her husband and a toddler, according to Madison police.More >>
