Pet infection spreads to humans in 12 states, including Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- An infection outbreak linked to puppies sold at Petland is spreading and it's affecting humans.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the sickness is now in 12 states, affecting 55 people.

Two people in Wisconsin have gotten sick.

The CDC says some strands are drug-resistant, though most patients can recover on their own.

