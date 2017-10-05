Plea deal brings closure to Slender Man stabbing victim's family

In court Thursday for a hearing to finalize a plea deal aimed at sparing 15-year-old Morgan Geyser, prison time, she cried, explaining how she tackled and stabbed the victim in the Slender Man case.

In court Thursday for a hearing to finalize a plea deal aimed at sparing 15-year-old Morgan Geyser, prison time, she cried, explaining how she tackled and stabbed the victim in the Slender Man case.

The Latest on a plea hearing for one of two girls charged with stabbing a classmate in an attack they said was done to please the fictional horror character Slender Man (all times local):

The Latest on a plea hearing for one of two girls charged with stabbing a classmate in an attack they said was done to please the fictional horror character Slender Man (all times local):

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The family of the victim in the Slender Man stabbing says a plea deal Thursday brings some closure to the case.

The deal sends Morgan Geyser to a mental hospital instead of prison.

The 15-year-old was 12 when she stabbed her friend, Payton Leutner, to please a fictional online character.

"It's a completely fair resolution, everybody's happy with it. We think it's the right result," says Geyser's attorney, Anthony Cotton.

Leutner Family spokesperson Steve Lyons says, "What we were sad about, but we had to do it for the sake of the little girl, was to say no jail time, so she will be in an institution, rather than in prison."

He says the decision provides some closure, but the family will still need to go back to court when Geyser and co-defendant Anissa Weier petition for their release.

Doctors will determine how long Geyser and Weier will remain in a state mental hospital.