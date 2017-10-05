Plea deal brings closure to Slender Man stabbing victim's family - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Plea deal brings closure to Slender Man stabbing victim's family

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- The family of the victim in the Slender Man stabbing says a plea deal Thursday brings some closure to the case.

The deal sends Morgan Geyser to a mental hospital instead of prison.

The 15-year-old was 12 when she stabbed her friend, Payton Leutner, to please a fictional online character.

"It's a completely fair resolution, everybody's happy with it. We think it's the right result," says Geyser's attorney, Anthony Cotton.

Leutner Family spokesperson Steve Lyons says, "What we were sad about, but we had to do it for the sake of the little girl, was to say no jail time, so she will be in an institution, rather than in prison." 

He says the decision provides some closure, but the family will still need to go back to court when Geyser and co-defendant Anissa Weier petition for their release.

Doctors will determine how long Geyser and Weier will remain in a state mental hospital.

