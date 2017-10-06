Lightning strike is likely cause of fire in Waunakee

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Firefighters in Waunakee say they believe a lightning strike started a fire at a home Thursday night.

Waunakee fire chief Dave Kopp tells 27 News the fire started around 8 p.m. Thursday. It broke out in a building in the 1400 block of Hanover Place.

Chief Kopp says the people living in the building cannot stay there Thursday night. He says they are not sure how long they will be displaced.

Kopp says no one was hurt.