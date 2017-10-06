Middleton police seek help to find missing, endangered man

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- Police say they are concerned about the wellbeing of a man last seen Thursday morning, so they're asking for your help to find him.

Police say Bruce J. Besadny left home early on the morning of October 5. He is driving a blue, 2014 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium station wagon with Wisconsin license plate 784-VUW.

Officers say they do not know where Besadny is headed.

Besadny is 6'1'', 210 lbs. with brown hair and a gray, trimmed beard. Police say he wears dark-rimmed glasses. They do not know what Besadny was wearing, but say he typically wears blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Middleton police say Besadny suffers from chronic migraines, anxiety and depression. Due to his current health issues, they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about Besadny or the vehicle should call the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300.