Customer threatens to shoot, demands money at Madison convenience store

MADISON (WKOW) -- A customer threatened to shoot a convenience store worker after being asked to leave the Madison store overnight.



A Madison police report says clerks were closing up the store at 1434 Northport Drive just after midnight Friday morning and asked two customers to leave the building. One customer told the worker to give him money and then made a comment about shooting if the worker did not hand over money. Police say the staff did not see a weapon.



The workers gave the suspect some money from the register and he left the business, according to police. No one was hurt.



The suspect is described as an African American man in his mid 20's. Police are still investigating.