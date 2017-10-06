Tropical Storm Nate claims 22 lives in Central America

CANCUN, MEXICO (WKOW) -- Nate is already responsible for at least 22 deaths in Central America. Nicaragua was already soaked from two weeks of heavy rain so the additional rain from Nate caused swelling rivers and mudslides. Authorities there had placed the entire area on high alert ahead of the storm.

Friday morning Tropical Storm Nate was sustaining winds of 45 mph and moving swiftly to the northwest at 14 mph. Nate will at least skim Cancun as a Tropical Storm before strengthening to hurricane status Saturday afternoon. As a Category 1 hurricane, Nate should make landfall early Sunday somewhere along the Gulf Coast between New Orleans & Pensacola. Louisiana officials declared a state of emergency and ordered evacuations of some coastal areas and barrier islands. Evacuations have also begun at some offshore oil platforms in the Gulf.