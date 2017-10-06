Grand opening of Alumni Park at UW-Madison Friday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- Alumni and community members will celebrate the grand opening of a new park on the UW-Madison campus on Friday night.

Alumni Park is opening in the green space between Memorial Union and the Red Gym with a special event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. At 5:30 there will be a mini-fest at Library Mall with Bucky, samples of Memorial Union foods and the ice cream "Alumni Park after Dark".

At 6, the UW Marching Band kicks off the program. At 7:15, they'll unveil a sculpture of Bucky Badger. For the rest of the night, you can see exhibits telling the stories of alumni and UW traditions.

Click here for more information on the new park and how it honors notable alumni from UW.

Langdon Street between N. Park and N. Lake streets will be closed from noon until 9 Friday ahead of the park opening ceremony. If you just plan on walking in the area, you should be okay.