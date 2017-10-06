Milwaukee museum celebrates brewing history

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee is known for its beer and now there is a museum dedicated to the "hops" culture.

The Milwaukee County Historical Society opened "Brew City MKE". You can find it inside the old Applebees attached to the Grand Avenue mall in downtown Milwaukee.

The artifacts and advertisements on exhibit will take you back to the roots of beer and brewing in Milwaukee, from Pabst and Miller to the recent surge of microbreweries.

"We thought, how do we pilot this in a new location and see how it goes as it's own kind of museum, if you will?" said Mame McCully, with the historical society. "So, this is an exhibit right now with an adjacent bar, it's the only Milwaukee beer bar in town. We only serve Milwaukee beer and you can grab a beer and enjoy Milwaukee's brew history."

For $10, you get a beer and a ticket to tour the exhibit.