Kitten yoga helps find new homes for cats in Milwaukee area

GREENFIELD (WKOW) -- You could get a workout and find a new friend if you head to Greenfield, Wisconsin.

There is a kitten yoga class at Happy Tails Pet Training. Kittens from the no-kill animal shelter come and play during yoga.

"People can expect probably the most fun time they've ever had with yoga, you will get run over by kittens. You'll be able to play with them. You might be able to get some yoga done, depends on you. But the kittens will make it entertaining," said Darlene Rager, vice president of Happy Endings Animal Shelter. 

The class has already led to some adoptions. The owner hopes to offer the kitten yoga class once a month.

