What's going around: Influenza

MADISON (WKOW) -- You might think it's still early to come down with the flu, or even get the flu shot, but doctors at Group Health Cooperative in Madison say, that's not the case. Already they're seeing patients with the flu or flu-like illnesses.

GHC physician assistant Amy Wagner says symptoms can include a fever, body aches, fatigue, sore throat and a dry, painful cough. Occasionally you may also have nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

For treatment, Wagner says that unfortunately not much can be done since the flu is a virus. You can take ibuprofen or acetaminophen for fever and aches. Also, take deep breaths and cough when needed to prevent the flu from turning into pneumonia.

Wagner encourages you to get medical attention if you develop another sickness on top of the flu like pneumonia, an ear infection or a sinus infection. Also, go to the doctor right away if you get really dehydrated or symptoms get too bad to handle, like a fever lasting more than five days.

Wagner reiterates, the flu can be really serious, so she says to go get vaccinated. She adds, even though the virus is spreading earlier than usual, it's not too late to get the flu shot if you'd like to get one.