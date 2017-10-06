Traffic alert: Two lanes of East Johnson Street closed due to gas leak

MADISON (WKOW) -- Due to an emergency gas leak, Madison Gas & Electric will close the two right traffic lanes on East Johnson Street at the North Butler Street and North Hamilton Street intersection today, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 in order to repair the leak.

The lanes will be closed through the afternoon, until approximately 7 p.m., according to a city of Madison news release.

In addition, northbound North Hamilton Street will be closed between North Webster Street and East Johnson Street. Northbound North Butler Street will also be closed between East Mifflin Street and East Johnson Street.

Only one lane of traffic will be open on East Johnson Street, which will cause a severe traffic back-up this afternoon.

Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Direct any questions to the contact person listed.