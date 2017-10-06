Jury watches video of Anderson's homicide interrogation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Jurors Friday watched video of a police interrogation of Darrick Anderson, in connection to the March fatal stabbing of 46-year old Andrew Nesbitt.



Anderson is on trial for first degree intentional homicide, and other charges.



Authorities say Anderson stabbed Nesbitt more than forty times after the two men had a chance meeting after bar time in downtown Madison in March.



During videotaped interrogation, a Madison Police detective presses Anderson over how he hurt his right hand, which was heavily bandaged. Anderson says he only wants to talk about his alleged retail crimes. The interrogation took place after Anderson was arrested at East Towne Mall a day after the homicide.



Jurors also watched surveillance video showing Nesbitt and Anderson encountering each other outside a convenience store on West Washington Avenue. In the video, Nesbitt extends his hand, and Anderson shakes it. Later video watched by the video shows Anderson following Nesbitt as Nesbitt walks through downtown Madison.



Anderson will reveal to the judge Friday whether he plans to testify in his own defense. Anderson's attorney has indicated Anderson acted in self defense in a confrontation with Nesbitt.