Week 6 of Sports Extra

In this week's edition of Sports Extra, the crew breaks down Wisconsin's trip to Nebraska and the Packers' matchup with the Cowboys. Plus, Derek Lofland from fantasyfootballmaniax.com chimes in with some fantasy football advice.

  • Wisconsin's Hayton named to Richter Award watch list

    Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle Hayton is one of the 20 names on the watch list for the 2018 Mike Richter Award. The award, named after the former Badgers great, is given to the top goaltender in Division 1 men's hockey. 

  • A change of scenery for Hayton, a change of pace for the Badgers

    The Wisconsin men's hockey team just missed making the NCAA tournament last season. Proving how important each win can be. In 2016-17 the Badgers lost five games but just one goal, and hope the addition of graduate transfer goaltender Kyle Hayton can help turn those numbers around this season.

  • Badgers women's hockey team tops the rankings

    The undefeated Badgers women's hockey team has climbed to the top of the rankings. Wisconsin took over the top spot in this week's USCHO.com Poll.  USCHO.com Women's Hockey Poll 1  Wisconsin (10) 2  Clarkson (5) 3  Boston College T-4  Minnesota T-4  Minnesota Duluth 6  St. Lawrence 7 Cornell 8  Northeastern 9  Robert Morris 10 Colgate Others receiving votes: Ohio State 11, Merrimack 6, Harvard 4, Providence 4, Quinnipiac 4,...More >>
