Week 6 of Sports Extra

Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle Hayton is one of the 20 names on the watch list for the 2018 Mike Richter Award. The award, named after the former Badgers great, is given to the top goaltender in Division 1 men's hockey.More >>
The Wisconsin men's hockey team just missed making the NCAA tournament last season. Proving how important each win can be. In 2016-17 the Badgers lost five games but just one goal, and hope the addition of graduate transfer goaltender Kyle Hayton can help turn those numbers around this season.More >>
Wisconsin senior Natrell Jamerson has been named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following his noteworthy performance against Northwestern.More >>
