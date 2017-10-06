UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash involving a deer and two vehicles identified

UPDATE -- The motorcyclist killed after striking a deer, then being run over by two vehicles, has been identified as a Hartford, Wisconsin man.

Richard Behling, 52, struck the deer about 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4, 2017, while riding on on County Highway P near O'Neill Road in the Township of Ashippun.

After being thrown to the pavement, Behling was struck by a car driven by a 56-year-old Ashippun woman and by a dump truck driven by 48-year-old Iron Ridge man, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Behling died at the scene.