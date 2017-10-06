UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash involving a deer and two ve - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash involving a deer and two vehicles identified

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE -- The motorcyclist killed after striking a deer, then being run over by two vehicles, has been identified as a Hartford, Wisconsin man.

Richard Behling, 52, struck the deer about 7:30 p.m., Oct. 4, 2017, while riding on on County Highway P near O'Neill Road in the Township of Ashippun.

After being thrown to the pavement, Behling was struck by a car driven by a 56-year-old Ashippun woman and by a dump truck driven by 48-year-old Iron Ridge man, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.

Behling died at the scene.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.