DRONE VIDEO: Celebrating 100 years of Camp Randall at Schuster's - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DRONE VIDEO: Celebrating 100 years of Camp Randall at Schuster's Farm

Posted: Updated:

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- Schuster's Farm is honoring 100 years of Camp Randall with a corn maze.

It features Bucky Badger and a corn mural that shows an arch with 1917 on the left and 2017 on the right. Check out the 27 Sky Track Drone video of the sight.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.