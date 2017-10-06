Janesville police trying to find suspect involved in attempted homicide

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville are looking for a woman they say was involved in an attempted homicide.

They're trying to find 28-year-old Arielle Landing.

Officers were called to 4017 Whitney Street around 3 p.m. Friday for a report that someone was hurt in a traffic collision. Police say their investigation revealed the collision was intentional. They say Landing was the driver of the vehicle involved and she took off.

Police describe Landing as 5'4'', 120 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Landing may be should contact The Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or text the word crimes to 274637, JACS + your message.