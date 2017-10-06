UPDATE: Suspect in Janesville attempted homicide hit-and-run surrenders to police

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Janesville woman wanted for attempted murder turned herself in Sunday.

Police say Arielle Landing came in around 2:00 pm to the Janesville Police Department and surrendered. On Friday, Police say Landing intentionally hit another woman with her car on Whitney Street and then took off.

Landing is Currently being held in the County Jail and is facing First Degree Intentional Homicide charges as well as hit and run causing injury.

********

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville are looking for a woman they say was involved in an attempted homicide.

They're trying to find 28-year-old Arielle Landing.

Officers were called to 4017 Whitney Street around 3 p.m. Friday for a report that someone was hurt in a traffic collision. Police say Landing hit another woman with a car, then took off.

Police describe Landing as 5'4'', 120 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Landing may be should contact The Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or text the word crimes to 274637, JACS + your message.

Police tell 27 News the woman who was hit was taken to the hospital. She is expected to survive.