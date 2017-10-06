New Glarus fire forces closure of Highway 39 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New Glarus fire forces closure of Highway 39

NEW GLARUS (WKOW) -- A fire in New Glarus has forced the closure of Highway 39 in both directions, according to the Department of Transportation.

Viewer Mike Bloom sent us pictures of the scene.

27 News will have updates as they become available.

