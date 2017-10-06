End Zone -- Week 8

PREP FOOTBALL
Abbotsford 42, Athens 0
Amherst 32, Iola-Scandinavia 14
Antigo 21, Mosinee 14
Appleton North 56, Appleton West 10
Arrowhead 31, Mukwonago 0
Ashwaubenon 55, Sheboygan North 0
Auburndale 50, Chequamegon 8
Badger 42, Elkhorn Area 0
Bay Port 42, De Pere 6
Beaver Dam 38, Sauk Prairie 6
Bloomer 44, Hayward 27
Bonduel 46, Pacelli 7
Boyceville 20, Colfax 12
Brookfield Academy 34, Saint Thomas More 8
Brookfield Central 35, Hamilton 6
Brookfield East 14, Germantown 12
Bruce 28, Prairie Farm 12
Burlington 17, Wilmot Union 6
Cambridge 34, Marshall 19
Campbellsport 38, Waupun 14
Cassville 50, Belmont 0
Catholic Memorial 25, Oconomowoc 6
Cedar Grove, Ga. 21, Hilbert/Stockbridge 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 21, Hilbert/Stockbridge 0
Chilton 14, Roncalli 6
Clear Lake 33, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 0
Clinton 63, Edgerton 20
Clintonville 16, Oconto Falls 0
Cuba City 40, Belleville 0
Cumberland 40, Northwestern 21
Darlington 28, Iowa-Grant 25
De Soto 28, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 6
Edgar 42, Rib Lake/Prentice 0
Elk Mound 24, Durand 14
Fall Creek 19, Osseo-Fairchild 8
Fall River 34, Cambria-Friesland 0
Fond du Lac 7, Neenah 3
Fort Atkinson 30, Milton 23
Fox Valley Lutheran 36, Xavier 29
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 52, Arcadia 0
Gibraltar 48, Wausaukee 30
Grantsburg 64, Shell Lake 7
Green Bay Preble 17, Pulaski 14
Green Bay Southwest 14, Notre Dame 7
Greendale 42, Pius XI Catholic 14
Greenfield 37, Cudahy 0
Hillsboro 31, Shullsburg 6
Homestead 27, Hartford Union 10
Hortonville 49, Appleton East 0
Howards Grove 48, Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 7
Hudson 43, Chippewa Falls 13
Hurley 43, Augusta 6
Independence/Gilmanton 46, Blair-Taylor 13
Jefferson 41, McFarland 28
Kenosha Bradford 34, Kenosha Indian Trail 20
Kettle Moraine 45, Waukesha South 10
Kewaskum 22, Berlin 0
Kewaunee 56, Tomahawk 13
Kimberly 37, Kaukauna 0
Laconia 36, Nekoosa 13
Lake Country Lutheran 14, Saint Francis 7
Lake Mills 48, Poynette 6
Lakeside Lutheran 59, Columbus 7
Lancaster 37, Dodgeville 12
Laona-Wabeno 25, Northern Elite 14
Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 40, Oneida Nation 26
Lincoln 34, Winter 6
Lodi 27, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Loyal 32, Gilman 8
Luck 74, Mellen 6
Madison La Follette 28, Madison East 13
Madison Memorial 17, Janesville Parker 12
Madison West 26, Janesville Craig 19
Manitowoc Lincoln 41, Sheboygan South 22
Manitowoc Lutheran 49, Random Lake 14
Markesan 44, Rosholt 0
Marquette, Mich. 55, Lakeland 6
Marshfield 36, D.C. Everest 0
Martin Luther 48, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Mauston 14, Adams-Friendship 6
Medford Area 28, Merrill 7
Menasha 39, Green Bay East 0
Menomonee Falls 24, Wauwatosa East 0
Menomonie 26, Eau Claire Memorial 7
Middleton 21, Beloit Memorial 7
Milwaukee Lutheran 46, Brown Deer 13
Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 22, Milwaukee Pulaski 14
Mineral Point 42, Fennimore 13
Mishicot 3, Ozaukee 0
Mondovi 28, Cadott 18
Monona Grove 63, Stoughton 35
Monroe 21, Edgewood 9
Mount Horeb 35, DeForest 28
New Berlin Eisenhower 35, South Milwaukee 7
New Berlin West 30, West Allis Central 0
New Holstein 7, Brillion 0
New Richmond 42, Amery 0
North Crawford 22, Kickapoo/LaFarge 14
Northwood/Solon Springs 38, New Auburn 8
Oak Creek 54, Kenosha Tremper 0
Oconto 47, Coleman 0
Omro 47, Oostburg 21
Oregon 35, Watertown 7
Osceola 6, Ellsworth 0
Oshkosh West 42, Oshkosh North 7
Palmyra-Eagle 30, Parkview 0
Pardeeville 16, Horicon/Hustisford 15
Peshtigo 29, Algoma 7
Pewaukee 38, Wisconsin Lutheran 6
Plymouth 45, Winneconne 7
Port Washington 35, West Bend West 7
Prairie du Chien 35, Richland Center 6
Racine Horlick 21, Franklin 7
Randolph 56, Wayland Academy 0
Reedsburg Area 3, Portage 0
Reedsville 22, St. Mary Catholic 10
Rhinelander 20, Ashland 14
Rice Lake 49, Superior 32
Ripon 41, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 6
River Falls 35, Eau Claire North 14
Royall 18, New Lisbon 12
Saint Croix Central 35, Prescott 0
Seymour 30, New London 20
Sheboygan Falls 14, Kiel 7
Shiocton 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 12
Slinger 26, Grafton 7
Somerset 8, Baldwin-Woodville 7
Southern Door 27, Sturgeon Bay 21, OT
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 54, Altoona 0
Spring Valley 30, Glenwood City 8
St. Marys Springs 54, Mayville 3
Stanley-Boyd 37, Colby 6
Stevens Point 21, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 17
Stratford 35, Marathon 6
Sun Prairie 31, Verona Area 9
Thorp 19, Greenwood/Granton 0
Turner 32, East Troy 14
Two Rivers 21, Valders 14
Unity 12, St. Croix Falls 7
University School of Milwaukee 42, Living Word Lutheran 10
Waukesha North 35, Wauwatosa West 28
Waukesha West 31, Muskego 6
Waunakee 62, Baraboo 0
Wausau West 49, Wausau East 7
Wautoma 14, Wisconsin Dells 0
Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 21, Ithaca 6
Webster 35, Pepin/Alma 8
West Bend East 26, Nicolet 10
West De Pere 34, Waupaca 0
Westby 12, Black River Falls 6
Westosha Central 38, Delavan-Darien 28
Westosha Central 38, Delavan-Darien/Williams Bay (FB) 28
Whitefish Bay 47, Cedarburg 9
Whitehall 18, Cochrane-Fountain City 12
Whitnall 14, Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 11
Wild Rose 54, Tigerton/Marion 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 14, Lomira 6
Wisconsin Heights 12, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 6, OT
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 28, Manawa 6
Wrightstown 24, Luxemburg-Casco 6
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Tomah vs. Aquinas, ppd. to Oct 7th.