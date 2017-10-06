Badger Men's Hockey Falls to OSU in Big Ten Opener - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badger Men's Hockey Falls to OSU in Big Ten Opener

MADISON -

Verona native Tarek Baker gave the Badgers a 2-1 lead on a penalty shot for his first career goal in third period, but Ohio State scored twice in the last five minutes to take victory Friday at the Kohl Center in the season opener of Big Ten play.

Wisconsin (1-1-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) returns to the ice on Saturday at 5 p.m. looking for a series split with the Buckeyes (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten).

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

  • End Zone -- Week 8

    End Zone -- Week 8

