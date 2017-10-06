Badger Men's Hockey Falls to OSU in Big Ten Opener

Verona native Tarek Baker gave the Badgers a 2-1 lead on a penalty shot for his first career goal in third period, but Ohio State scored twice in the last five minutes to take victory Friday at the Kohl Center in the season opener of Big Ten play.

Wisconsin (1-1-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) returns to the ice on Saturday at 5 p.m. looking for a series split with the Buckeyes (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten).

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications