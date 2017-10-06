Top-ranked Badgers women top Syracuse - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Top-ranked Badgers women top Syracuse

Posted: Updated:
SYRACUSE, NY (AP) -

The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road.

Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period. It was her second goal of the year.  Kristen Campbell notched her third shutout of the season.

The Badgers improved 5-0-0 on the season.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • End Zone -- Week 8

    End Zone -- Week 8

    PREP FOOTBALL    Abbotsford 42, Athens 0    Amherst 32, Iola-Scandinavia 14    Antigo 21, Mosinee 14    Appleton North 56, Appleton West 10    Arrowhead 31, Mukwonago 0    Ashwaubenon 55, Sheboygan North 0    Auburndale 50, Chequamegon 8    Badger 42, Elkhorn Area 0    Bay Port 42, De Pere 6    Beaver Dam 38, Sauk Prairie 6    Bloomer 44, Hayward 27    Bonduel 46, Pa...More >>
    PREP FOOTBALL    Abbotsford 42, Athens 0    Amherst 32, Iola-Scandinavia 14    Antigo 21, Mosinee 14    Appleton North 56, Appleton West 10    Arrowhead 31, Mukwonago 0    Ashwaubenon 55, Sheboygan North 0    Auburndale 50, Chequamegon 8    Badger 42, Elkhorn Area 0    Bay Port 42, De Pere 6    Beaver Dam 38, Sauk Prairie 6    Bloomer 44, Hayward 27    Bonduel 46, Pa...More >>

  • Top-ranked Badgers women top Syracuse

    Top-ranked Badgers women top Syracuse

    The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period. 

    More >>

    The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period. 

    More >>

  • Badger Men's Hockey Falls to OSU in Big Ten Opener

    Badger Men's Hockey Falls to OSU in Big Ten Opener

    Verona native Tarek Baker gave the Badgers a 2-1 lead on a penalty shot for his first career goal in third period, but Ohio State scored twice in the last five minutes to take victory Friday at the Kohl Center in the season opener of Big Ten play. Wisconsin (1-1-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) returns to the ice on Saturday at 5 p.m. looking for a series split with the Buckeyes (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten). --Wisconsin Athletic CommunicationsMore >>
    Verona native Tarek Baker gave the Badgers a 2-1 lead on a penalty shot for his first career goal in third period, but Ohio State scored twice in the last five minutes to take victory Friday at the Kohl Center in the season opener of Big Ten play. Wisconsin (1-1-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) returns to the ice on Saturday at 5 p.m. looking for a series split with the Buckeyes (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten). --Wisconsin Athletic CommunicationsMore >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Top-ranked Badgers women top Syracuse

    Top-ranked Badgers women top Syracuse

    The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period. 

    More >>

    The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period. 

    More >>

  • Badger Men's Hockey Falls to OSU in Big Ten Opener

    Badger Men's Hockey Falls to OSU in Big Ten Opener

    Verona native Tarek Baker gave the Badgers a 2-1 lead on a penalty shot for his first career goal in third period, but Ohio State scored twice in the last five minutes to take victory Friday at the Kohl Center in the season opener of Big Ten play. Wisconsin (1-1-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) returns to the ice on Saturday at 5 p.m. looking for a series split with the Buckeyes (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten). --Wisconsin Athletic CommunicationsMore >>
    Verona native Tarek Baker gave the Badgers a 2-1 lead on a penalty shot for his first career goal in third period, but Ohio State scored twice in the last five minutes to take victory Friday at the Kohl Center in the season opener of Big Ten play. Wisconsin (1-1-0, 0-1-0 Big Ten) returns to the ice on Saturday at 5 p.m. looking for a series split with the Buckeyes (1-0-0, 1-0-0 Big Ten). --Wisconsin Athletic CommunicationsMore >>

  • Wisconsin's Hayton named to Richter Award watch list

    Wisconsin's Hayton named to Richter Award watch list

    Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle Hayton is one of the 20 names on the watch list for the 2018 Mike Richter Award. The award, named after the former Badgers great, is given to the top goaltender in Division 1 men's hockey. 

    More >>

    Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle Hayton is one of the 20 names on the watch list for the 2018 Mike Richter Award. The award, named after the former Badgers great, is given to the top goaltender in Division 1 men's hockey. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.