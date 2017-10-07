Whitewater fire crews on scene at Rosa's Pizza - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Whitewater fire crews on scene at Rosa's Pizza

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- Whitewater Police confirm to 27 News its fire department is on scene at Rosa's Pizza Saturday morning.  

The restaurant is on Main Street.  Dispatchers say crews on scene saw smoke coming from the building when the got there.  

Authorities say no other information is available at this time.  

