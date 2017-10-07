Nate strengthens to Category 1 hurricane

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WKOW) -- Nate become a Category 1 hurricane shortly after 10 Friday night. Nate is already responsible for more than 20 deaths in Central America. The storm dumped heavy rain on already saturated Nicaragua & Honduras causing mudslides.

Nate is now feeding off of the warm Gulf waters and is expected to hold Category 1 strength through landfall. Hurricane Nate is forecast to land between New Orleans, Louisiana & Pensacola, Florida. Louisiana has already declared a state of emergency and preparations are being made along the Alabama & Mississippi coasts as well. Barrier islands in the path have already been evacuated.

Saturday morning Nate was sustaining winds of 80 mph which is about twice as strong as they were when the storm passed over Nicaragua & Honduras. The terrain and infrastructure of those countries are very different than that of the United States Gulf Coast where Nate is forecast to make landfall.