Cooling caps help cancer patients keep hair during chemo therapy

APPLETON (WKOW) -- A new treatment now available in Wisconsin helps patients battling some types of cancer keep their hair during chemo therapy.

The FDA recently approved Scalp Cooling Systems for more than just breast cancer patients.

The product, DIGNICAP, helps prevent hair loss in patients getting chemo for solid tumor cancers.

"It has a 70% success rate. Out of the seven, we have using it now, they've all been very successful," said Lisa Kallnhauser, a cosmetologist at ThedaCare's Cancer Center. ""What is does is it keeps the scalp at a consistent 32 degrees, so the chemotherapy drugs don't get up and harm the hair follicle."

A patient can wear the cap an hour before chemo treatment starts, during the treatment, and at least an hour after the treatment.