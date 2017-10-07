Cooling caps help cancer patients keep hair during chemo therapy - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cooling caps help cancer patients keep hair during chemo therapy

Posted: Updated:

APPLETON (WKOW) -- A new treatment now available in Wisconsin helps patients battling some types of cancer keep their hair during chemo therapy.

The FDA recently approved Scalp Cooling Systems for more than just breast cancer patients.  

The product, DIGNICAP, helps prevent hair loss in patients getting chemo for solid tumor cancers.   

"It has a 70% success rate.  Out of the seven, we have using it now, they've all been very successful," said  Lisa Kallnhauser, a cosmetologist at ThedaCare's Cancer Center. ""What is does is it keeps the scalp at a consistent 32 degrees, so the chemotherapy drugs don't get up and harm the hair follicle."

A patient can wear the cap an hour before chemo treatment starts, during the treatment, and at least an hour after the treatment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.