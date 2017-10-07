Nelly arrested on rape accusation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rap star Nelly has been arrested on rape allegations according to TMZ.

Police say a woman accused the rapper of raping her on his tour bus in Ridgefield, Washington early Saturday morning around 3:45 am.

Nelly has been booked on charges of second degree rape.

In a statement Nelly's attorney said in part, "Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident once ... thoroughly investigated there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."

Nelly has been on tour with the country band Florida Georgia Line, and were scheduled to perform Saturday night.




