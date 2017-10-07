Draconid meteor shower reaches its peak Saturday night

MADISON (WKOW) - Clouds are clearing just in time to see the Draconid meteor shower Saturday night. At its peak, you can see a few meteors per hour streaking across the sky. Even with clearing conditions, there will be a bright waning gibbous moon impacting viewing.

Make sure to get away from city lights in order to give yourself the best chance to see them. The best opportunity to see this meteor shower is from sunset til around midnight.



They are called "Draconid" meteors because the radiant point begins by the constellation, "Draco the Dragon." But you don't need to find this constellation to see the meteor shower as they will be crossing across the sky.