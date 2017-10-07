Trauma simulations prepare rescue forces for mass shootings

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- MercyHealth Community Center is home to a state-of-the-art simulation lab that trains rescue forces how to react to emergency situations. "It's as live as we can get it without getting live people injured," Gene Wright, a simulation coordinator said.

This 25,000 square foot training center was built to create real-live environments. It even has simulation classrooms, a movie theater and church

to prepare forces to work in any setting.

Given the high amount of mass shootings today, Wright says he trains his students to "see it as it's something that going to happen. It's just a matter of how we prepare for it, so when it does, we're ready for it."

The group going through tactical training Saturday afternoon included nurses, police officers, firefighters and EMS workers. They took rotations going through tactical movement training, bleeding control training and respiratory training.

"The public doesn't care who saved their loved ones in that incident. If it's a doctor, if it's a police officer, if it's a firefighter, if it's an EMS. So we want to bring all public safety responders together as this all-inclusive public safety response," said Scott Meyers, a tactical instructor.

However, this event was planned before the Las Vegas shootings even occurred.

"Out of the tragedy and loss of Vegas, the shining example of public safety coming together is right there," Meyers said.

Meyers highly suggests everyone get basic first aid training. Being prepared to help in an emergency situation can prevent PTSD in survivors, which is often rooted from feeling helpless in traumatic situations.

"If we can get a trauma kit, a tourniquet, a bandage and a little bit of training into the hands of a teacher, a factory worker, a banker, or whoever it may be, it empowers them to save a life, then we're hopefully helping them as well,' Meyers said.

If you want more information on the courses MercyHealth offers, you can visit their website here.