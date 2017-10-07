Badgers complete weekend split against OSU with 3-2 Win

Four different Badgers found the back of the net as the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team dispatched Syracuse, 5-2, on Saturday at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.More >>
The No. 12 Wisconsin men's hockey team closed out their weekend home series against No. 19 Ohio State with a split after a 3-2 at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.
The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period.
Next week ,the Verona girls' golf team will be one of twelve squads to tee off at the state tournament. A big reason why they've come this far is because their top two golfers - who also happen to be twins.
Wisconsin senior goaltender Kyle Hayton is one of the 20 names on the watch list for the 2018 Mike Richter Award. The award, named after the former Badgers great, is given to the top goaltender in Division 1 men's hockey.
The Middleton and Verona girls golf teams went shot-for-shot at the WIAA Division 1 sectional tournament. After tying for the team title, Middleton was ultimately declared the winner on a scorecard tiebreaker.
