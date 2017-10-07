Badgers complete weekend split against OSU with 3-2 Win - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers complete weekend split against OSU with 3-2 Win

MADISON (WKOW) -

The No. 12 Wisconsin men's hockey team closed out their weekend home series against No. 19 Ohio State with a split after a 3-2 at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.

In the first period junior forward Will Johnson opened the scoring at 12:14 with his second goal of the season. Freshman defenseman Josh Ess recorded his first career point on Johnson’s goal.

In the second period senior captain Cameron Hughes scored his first goal of the season, to give the Badgers a 2-0 lead. Hughes also tallied an assist in the win.

Freshman forward and Verona native Tarek Baker scored his second goal in as many games, this time the game-winner.

UW killed all 11 penalties this weeknd against Ohio State, last year’s national leader on the power play.

The Badgers hit the road for games next Friday (Oct. 13) at Boston College and next Saturday (Oct. 14) at Merrimack.

(UW Athletics contributed information to this article.)

