Women's Hockey: Badgers sweep Syracuse

Four different Badgers found the back of the net as the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team dispatched Syracuse, 5-2, on Saturday at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.

Senior captain Claudia Kepler scored twice in a 2:11 stretch to give the Badgers (6-0-0) a 2-0 lead over the Orange (0-3-1) at the end of the first period. Kepler scored her first on UW's third power play of the opening frame, slotting the puck top shelf.



On her second goal, Kepler found the top shelf again off a feed from Abby Roque to net her first multi-goal game for UW.



During the second period, Syracuse found its own luck on the power play as Kelli Rowswell scored for the Orange to cut the UW lead to 2-1 after 40 minutes.



The third period saw three goals in the first 10 minutes as UW freshman Caitlin Schneider tipped in a Maddie Rolfes shot three minutes into the third to give UW a 3-1 lead. After SU's Emma Polaski scored to cut the UW deficit to one, UW senior Lauren Williams scored her first of the year on a rush at the midway point of the period.

Wisconsin will open WCHA play next weekend with a road series at Minnesota State. Puck drop on Friday, Oct. 13 is set for 7 p.m. while the series finale on Saturday, Oct. 14 begins at 3 p.m.