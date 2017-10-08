Family escapes injury after tree fall on house in east Madison

MADISON (WKOW) --- A Madison family escaped unharmed after a tree fell on the roof of their home.



Tanna Hayes said it was like something out of the movie, “The Wizard of Oz.” Hayes and her family, including five children, were sitting in the front of the house on the corner of Gammon Avenue and Lexington Avenue when she said a huge gust of wind shook the house.

Shortly after, Hayes said the tree fell, hitting the roof of their house. She said they are lucky no one was hurt.



“It hit the, it looks like the front of the house. Cause we’re on a corner. But it was the side of the house where the upstairs, where my children’s room is. My son happened to not be home at the moment, thank goodness. My other son was, but it didn’t hit his room,” Hayes said.

Hayes said the entire front of the house is damaged and there is a hole in the roof. She and her family are staying with relatives Saturday night.

Another woman also escaped injury after she said she drove through the tornado.

Christi Newton said was driving down East Washington Avenue when the winds began picking up. She describes what it was like driving through the storm.

“As we were driving by Gardener’s Bakery, the wind started swirling around and turning in a lot of circles and really windy. And then the signs started waving back and forth. And stuff started hitting the front of my car. Garbage cans, streets signs, big huge boards,” Newton said.

Nicolas Baure said he was in his apartment when he says he heard something that sounded like a train, before discovering a wall had fallen on his truck.

“I heard everything come down. I really can’t see much from up there,” Baure said. “This is pretty surreal. I mean look at it. One minute everything’s good and then the next minute you’ve got a building on top of your truck.”

Newton said she is a little shuck up, but is not hurt. She said her new car suffered minor damage. As for Baure, he said he doesn't know how he going to get to work Sunday.