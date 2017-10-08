Tropical Storm Nate weakens

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- The Latest on severe weather in the U.S. brought by Nate (all times local):

7 a.m.

Tropical Storm Nate is dumping heavy amounts of rain as it weakens and moves northward and away from the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Nate's maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts. The storm is expected to continue to rapidly weaken as it moves farther inland across the Deep South, Tennessee Valley and central Appalachian mountains. Through Monday, those areas can expect at least 3 to 6 inches of rain.

The hurricane center discontinued its storm surge warning for the area west of the Mississippi-Alabama border. A tropical storm warning was discontinued for the area west of the Alabama-Florida border.

------

6:15 a.m.

More than 100,000 residents in Mississippi and Alabama are without power following the arrival of Nate.

Alabama Power Co. said about 59,000 customers lost their electricity in the state. About 53,000 of those were in the Mobile area.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency spokesman Greg Flynn said Mississippi Power and the state's electric power associations reported a total of about 48,000 customers without power early Sunday.

Nate made landfall in Mississippi early Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane and later weakened to a tropical storm.

------

5:50 a.m.

A storm surge from Hurricane Nate pushed over the beachfront highway of U.S. 90 in Biloxi, flooding the parking structure of the Golden Nugget casino.

Water kept going several blocks deep into the area.

Pascagoula also reported that storm surge flooded downtown streets in that coastal city.

Thousands were without power in southern Mississippi.

Nate made landfall in Mississippi early Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane and later weakened to a tropical storm. The storm marks the first time a hurricane has made landfall in Mississippi since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

------

5:50 a.m.

Nate's rising water has flooded homes and cars on Alabama's coast and inundated at least one major thoroughfare in downtown Mobile.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier says he woke up around 3 a.m. Sunday to discover knee-deep water in his yard. Although some homes and cars on the island have flooded, Collier said he hadn't heard of any reports of residents needing to be rescued from the floodwaters. Collier also says the water levels appeared to be falling as dawn approached.

Storm surge also flooded Water Street in downtown Mobile and a ground-level causeway across Mobile Bay. Alabama Department of Transportation traffic cameras show water still standing on both those routes before dawn Sunday.

Gregory Robinson, a spokesman for the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, said there were no immediate reports of storm-related deaths.

Various Alabama utilities report more than 59,000 customers are without electricity.

Nate made landfall in Mississippi early Sunday as a Category 1 hurricane and later weakened to a tropical storm.

------

3:55 a.m.

Nate has weakened to a tropical storm as it moves inland over Mississippi and Alabama.

The storm's maximum sustained winds decreased Sunday morning to near 70 mph (110 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm is expected to continue quickly weakening.

Earlier Sunday, Nate came ashore outside Biloxi, Mississippi, as a hurricane, the first the make a direct hit on the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Nate has brought stinging rain to the Gulf Coast and its powerful winds have pushed water onto roads. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

------

1 a.m.

Hurricane Nate came ashore along Mississippi's coast outside Biloxi, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm had maximum sustained winds early Sunday near 85 mph (140 kph) with weakening expected as it moves inland. It was centered about 5 miles (10 kilometers) north of Biloxi and moving north near at 20 mph (31 kph).

It was Nate's second landfall. Saturday night, the storm came ashore along a sparsely populated area in southeast Louisiana.

Nate brought stinging rain to the Gulf Coast and its powerful winds pushed water onto roads. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.