Pedestrian injured after hit and run accident in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a hit and run accident downtown.  Police say the victim was trying to cross University Ave. near North Frances and West Gilman around 10:30 Saturday night when they were hit.  The vehicle ran off but was located nearby.  The pedestrian suffered significant injuries.  The driver was arrested for OWI Causing Injury.

