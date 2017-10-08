Pedestrian injured after hit and run accident in downtown Madison

MADISON (WKOW) --- A Madison family escaped unharmed after a tree fell on the roof of their home. Tanna Hayes said it was like something out of the movie, “The Wizard of Oz.” Hayes and her family, including five children, were sitting in the front of the house on the corner of Gammon Avenue and Lexington Avenue when she said a huge gust of wind shook the house. Shortly after, Hayes said the tree fell, hitting the roof of their house. She said they are lucky no one was hu...

More >>