Sun Prairie man arrested on 10th OWI charge

MADISON (WKOW) --A 52-year-old Sun Prairie man is behind bars for his 10th OWI. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says Michael J. Vernig was arrested Saturday night after other drivers reported he was driving erratically on CTH N in the Town of Sun Prairie, and then got stuck in a ditch.

Deputies conducted standard field sobriety tests before taking Vernig into custody.

