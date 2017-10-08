Badgers jump two spots in AP poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers jump two spots in AP poll

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.

 The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                                                        Record    Pts    Pv
  1.  Alabama  (43)                          6-0      1507      1 
  2.  Clemson  (18)                          6-0      1481      2 
  3.  Penn  St.                                  6-0      1370      4 
  4.  Georgia                                    6-0      1327      5 
  5.  Washington                              6-0      1284      6 
  6.  TCU                                          5-0      1192      8 
  7.  Wisconsin                                 5-0      1127      9 
  8.  Washington  St.                        6-0      1094    11 
  9.  Ohio  St.                                   5-1      1051    10 
10.  Auburn                                      5-1        914    12 
11.  Miami                                        4-0        908    13 
12.  Oklahoma                                 4-1        851      3 
13.  Southern  Cal                           5-1        795    14 
14.  Oklahoma  St.                          4-1        712    15 
15.  Virginia  Tech                            5-1        617    16 
16.  Notre  Dame                             5-1        583    21 
17.  Michigan                                   4-1        524      7 
18.  South  Florida                           5-0        482    18 
19.  San  Diego  St.                         6-0        465    19 
20.  NC  State                                  5-1        421    24 
21.  Michigan  St.                             4-1        416    NR
22.  UCF                                           4-0        274    25 
23.  Stanford                                    4-2        109    NR
24.  Texas  Tech                               4-1        105    NR
25.  Navy                                          5-0          74    NR
   Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2.
 

