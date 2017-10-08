Badgers jump two spots in AP poll

The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (43) 6-0 1507 1

2. Clemson (18) 6-0 1481 2

3. Penn St. 6-0 1370 4

4. Georgia 6-0 1327 5

5. Washington 6-0 1284 6

6. TCU 5-0 1192 8

7. Wisconsin 5-0 1127 9

8. Washington St. 6-0 1094 11

9. Ohio St. 5-1 1051 10

10. Auburn 5-1 914 12

11. Miami 4-0 908 13

12. Oklahoma 4-1 851 3

13. Southern Cal 5-1 795 14

14. Oklahoma St. 4-1 712 15

15. Virginia Tech 5-1 617 16

16. Notre Dame 5-1 583 21

17. Michigan 4-1 524 7

18. South Florida 5-0 482 18

19. San Diego St. 6-0 465 19

20. NC State 5-1 421 24

21. Michigan St. 4-1 416 NR

22. UCF 4-0 274 25

23. Stanford 4-2 109 NR

24. Texas Tech 4-1 105 NR

25. Navy 5-0 74 NR

Others receiving votes: Georgia Tech 39, West Virginia 26, Louisville 25, Utah 17, LSU 9, Florida 9, Kentucky 6, Iowa St. 5, Texas A&M 4, Memphis 2.

