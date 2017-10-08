NWS surveys Madison, Sun Prairie, Pardeeville storm damage after - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NWS surveys Madison, Sun Prairie, Pardeeville storm damage after reported tornadoes Saturday

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service completed a survey early Sunday afternoon after a reported tornado hit both east Madison, and portions of Sun Prairie.

Tornado and damage reports also came in from Pardeeville in Columbia County where NWS officials headed after their investigation in Madison. 

According to officials, their preliminary investigation suggests portions of east Madison and Sun Prairie were hit by an EF0 tornado.

