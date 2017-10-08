UPDATE: NWS surveys Pardeeville; damage not caused by tornado; Madison and Sun Prairie likely hit by EF0 twister

UPDATE (WKOW) --The National Weather Service says completed it's survey of Pardeeville Sunday evening following damage reports across that area.

The NWS out of Milwaukee/Sullivan says the storms did not produce a tornado in Pardeeville. The damage seen in that part of Columbia County was attributed to strong, straight line winds.

Officials did say however that east Madison, and portions of Sun Prairie were likely hit by an EF0 tornado yesterday afternoon based on their assesment Sunday.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service completed a survey early Sunday afternoon after a reported tornado hit both east Madison, and portions of Sun Prairie.

Tornado and damage reports also came in from Pardeeville in Columbia County where NWS officials headed after their investigation in Madison.

According to officials, their preliminary investigation suggests portions of east Madison and Sun Prairie were hit by an EF0 tornado.