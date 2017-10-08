Possible tornado gives new perspective to cancer patient

MADISON (WKOW) -- Leslie Tygum was driving home from a day of shopping when she realized something eerie about the sky. "All of a sudden, there's branches down, trees cut in half, trees on top of cars...I literally thought I was in the twilight zone," she said.

She received the tornado warning on her phone while she was in her car and began to worry about her home as she noticed the mass destruction: "I was thinking, the damage is getting worse, so my apartment's probably gone as well...I thought that's going to be my luck, that's just the way my life is. I've been very negative about things," Tygum said.

Tygum is approaching her eighth year as a breast cancer survivor, but was diagnosed this year with stage four carcinoid liver cancer. So, when she arrived home and saw her apartment untouched by the possible tornado, she had a change of heart.

"It's like I came out of of the end of a rainbow in a weird way. Because I'm so grateful that nobody got hurt," she said.

Having dealt with medical issue after medical issue, Tygum admits she had become resentful of 2017, a year that that brought no good news. But after being spared by the tornado, she's found a renewed sense of gratefulness: "I guess we have to appreciate everything more in life. That's how I feel at least. Because I know I've been too negative lately."