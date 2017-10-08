Rodgers lifts Packers over Cowboys 35-31 in another thriller

MADISON (WKOW) - A confirmed tornado touched down on Madison's east side Saturday evening and continued to track northeast into Sun Prairie along U.S. 151.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a hit and run accident downtown.More >>
The motorcyclist killed after striking a deer, then being run over by two vehicles, has been identified as a Hartford, Wisconsin man.More >>
Whitewater Police confirm to 27 News its fire department is on scene at Rosa's Pizza Saturday morning.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped ninth-ranked Wisconsin wear down Nebraska in the second half of a 38-17 win Saturday night.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.More >>
Four different Badgers found the back of the net as the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team dispatched Syracuse, 5-2, on Saturday at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.More >>
The No. 12 Wisconsin men's hockey team closed out their weekend home series against No. 19 Ohio State with a split after a 3-2 at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.More >>
The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period.More >>
Gun sellers in Wisconsin are reacting to scrutiny of a device authorities say was used by the Las Vegas gunman to increase the speed of his fire-power in killing and wounding concert goersMore >>
Home bakers across Wisconsin are celebrating what they call a "sweet success".More >>
New federal rules on payday lenders could help some of Wisconsin's most vulnerable people.More >>
The UW Board of Regents plans to vote on a rule that would expel students who continuously disrupt speakers on UW campuses across the state. Assembly Bill 299 passed the State Assembly in June and the board will vote on it Friday.More >>
Nate is already responsible for at least 22 deaths in Central America.More >>
So many of us know someone who's had cancer. Maybe it's even been you.More >>
A customer threatened to shoot a convenience store worker after being asked to leave the Madison store overnight.More >>
