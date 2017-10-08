Food cart employee caught on camera threatening man with long gun

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating an incident where a man chased and threatened another person with a long gun in downtown Madison.

It happened at 1:44a.m. on the 500 block of North Frances Street. Police were called to the scene after officers say a food cart employee left the cart, pointing a gun at another man.

Cell phone video that's been circulating online shows the 31-year-old man carrying a long gun and chasing after another man. You can hear people screaming in the background and a woman even pushes the barrel down as the suspect points the gun at the other man.

Police say the victim, a 29-year-old man, was found later and arrested for battery, obstructing and a warrant.

It's unclear if the gun was real or what food truck the man worked for.

Madison police say it is still an ongoing investigation.