PHOTOS: Storm damage from Saturday's tornado

MADISON (WKOW) -- The tornado that touched down on Madison's east side Saturday caused wide spread damage to buildings, cars and trees as it moved to the northeast.

The National Weather Service office in Sullivan reports that the EF-0 tornado touched down near the intersection of First Street and East Washington Avenue in Madison and roughly followed East Washington all the way to I-90/94.

The NWS rated the tornado an EF-0, with peak wind speeds of 70-80 m.p.m. The path was from 50 to 100 yards wide, and about 4.2 miles long.

Tornadoes in Wisconsin in October aren't common, but not unprecedented.

The Dane County 911 Center reported about 50 calls in the 45 minutes following the first report about 5 p.m.