Former Badger J.J. Watt breaks left leg against Chiefs - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former Badger J.J. Watt breaks left leg against Chiefs

Posted: Updated:
HOUSTON (AP) -

Houston Texans - and former Wisconsin - star J.J. Watt broke his left leg Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.
   The team announced that he sustained a tibial plateau fracture.
   The defensive end was injured while being blocked midway through the first quarter and fell to the ground.
   Watt remained on his hands and knees for a couple of minutes while trainers checked on him. They flipped him onto his back and were looking at his left leg. He was then helped to his feet and looked to be in a lot of pain and didn't appear to be able to put any weight on the leg as he was helped off the field by two Texans officials.
   The three-time Defensive Player of the Year returned this season after missing the last 13 games of last season after his second back surgery.
   He remained on the sideline under a tent for a few minutes before being taken to the locker room on a cart.
   About 30 minutes later, television footage showed Watt walking on crutches to an ambulance before sitting on a stretcher, being moved into the ambulance and taken away.
 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Former Badger J.J. Watt breaks left leg against Chiefs

    Former Badger J.J. Watt breaks left leg against Chiefs

    Houston Texans - and former Wisconsin - star J.J. Watt broke his left leg Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.    The team announced that he sustained a tibial plateau fracture.    The defensive end was injured while being blocked midway through the first quarter and fell to the ground.    Watt remained on his hands and knees for a couple of minutes while trainers checked on him. They flipped him onto his back and were looking at his left leg. He ...More >>
    Houston Texans - and former Wisconsin - star J.J. Watt broke his left leg Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.    The team announced that he sustained a tibial plateau fracture.    The defensive end was injured while being blocked midway through the first quarter and fell to the ground.    Watt remained on his hands and knees for a couple of minutes while trainers checked on him. They flipped him onto his back and were looking at his left leg. He ...More >>

  • Rodgers lifts Packers over Cowboys 35-31 in another thriller

    Rodgers lifts Packers over Cowboys 35-31 in another thriller

    Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining, lifting Green Bay over the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 Sunday in another thriller nine months after the Packers' divisional playoff win on the same field.  

    More >>

    Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining, lifting Green Bay over the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 Sunday in another thriller nine months after the Packers' divisional playoff win on the same field.  

    More >>

  • Badgers jump two spots in AP poll

    Badgers jump two spots in AP poll

    The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night. 

    More >>

    The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night. 

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Former Badger J.J. Watt breaks left leg against Chiefs

    Former Badger J.J. Watt breaks left leg against Chiefs

    Houston Texans - and former Wisconsin - star J.J. Watt broke his left leg Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.    The team announced that he sustained a tibial plateau fracture.    The defensive end was injured while being blocked midway through the first quarter and fell to the ground.    Watt remained on his hands and knees for a couple of minutes while trainers checked on him. They flipped him onto his back and were looking at his left leg. He ...More >>
    Houston Texans - and former Wisconsin - star J.J. Watt broke his left leg Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.    The team announced that he sustained a tibial plateau fracture.    The defensive end was injured while being blocked midway through the first quarter and fell to the ground.    Watt remained on his hands and knees for a couple of minutes while trainers checked on him. They flipped him onto his back and were looking at his left leg. He ...More >>

  • Taylor runs for 249 in No. 9 Badgers' 38-17 win over Huskers

    Taylor runs for 249 in No. 9 Badgers' 38-17 win over Huskers

    Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped ninth-ranked Wisconsin wear down Nebraska in the second half of a 38-17 win Saturday night.   

    More >>

    Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped ninth-ranked Wisconsin wear down Nebraska in the second half of a 38-17 win Saturday night.   

    More >>

  • Badgers jump two spots in AP poll

    Badgers jump two spots in AP poll

    The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night. 

    More >>

    The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.