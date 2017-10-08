Former Badger J.J. Watt breaks left leg against Chiefs

Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining, lifting Green Bay over the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 Sunday in another thriller nine months after the Packers' divisional playoff win on the same field.More >>
Aaron Rodgers threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds remaining, lifting Green Bay over the Dallas Cowboys 35-31 Sunday in another thriller nine months after the Packers' divisional playoff win on the same field.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.More >>
Four different Badgers found the back of the net as the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team dispatched Syracuse, 5-2, on Saturday at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.More >>
Four different Badgers found the back of the net as the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team dispatched Syracuse, 5-2, on Saturday at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.More >>
The No. 12 Wisconsin men's hockey team closed out their weekend home series against No. 19 Ohio State with a split after a 3-2 at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.More >>
The No. 12 Wisconsin men's hockey team closed out their weekend home series against No. 19 Ohio State with a split after a 3-2 at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.More >>
The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period.More >>
The No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team stayed unbeaten by taking down Syracuse 1-0 on the road. Abby Roque scored the lone goal for the Badgers at the 6:35 mark of the second period.More >>
Next week ,the Verona girls' golf team will be one of twelve squads to tee off at the state tournament. A big reason why they've come this far is because their top two golfers - who also happen to be twins.More >>
Next week ,the Verona girls' golf team will be one of twelve squads to tee off at the state tournament. A big reason why they've come this far is because their top two golfers - who also happen to be twins.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped ninth-ranked Wisconsin wear down Nebraska in the second half of a 38-17 win Saturday night.More >>
Freshman Jonathan Taylor rushed for a season-high 249 yards and two touchdowns to lead a punishing ground game that helped ninth-ranked Wisconsin wear down Nebraska in the second half of a 38-17 win Saturday night.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.More >>
The Wisconsin Badgers football team jumped up two spots from No. 9 to No. 7 in the most recent Associated Press poll on Sunday after a 38-17 win over Nebraska Saturday night.More >>
Four different Badgers found the back of the net as the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team dispatched Syracuse, 5-2, on Saturday at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.More >>
Four different Badgers found the back of the net as the No. 1 Wisconsin women's hockey team dispatched Syracuse, 5-2, on Saturday at the Tennity Ice Pavilion.More >>
The No. 12 Wisconsin men's hockey team closed out their weekend home series against No. 19 Ohio State with a split after a 3-2 at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.More >>
The No. 12 Wisconsin men's hockey team closed out their weekend home series against No. 19 Ohio State with a split after a 3-2 at the Kohl Center Saturday afternoon.More >>