Strong winds causes tree to fall on house in Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) --- It may not have been a tornado that hit Pardeeville Saturday, Mother Nature was still strong enough to send a huge tree into a man's house.

Rodney Clark was enjoying dinner at a local restaurant Saturday evening, when he received an unwelcome phone call.

“Just after we ordered dinner. And I’m thinking, 'Well who in the heck is calling me down here?' I got on the phone. It was Cory Heebs. And he said, 'Rodney, you gotta get home,'” Clark said.

When Clark arrived at his house, he was shocked at what he found.

“I walk into my home and there was trees in my kitchen,” he said. “I never had anything like this happen in my life.”

Strong winds pushed a large tree, sending it crashing into his house -- destroying the kitchen and deck.

“It's actually three trees that were pulled and uprooted” Clark said. “I was in a little bit of shock. I just brought this house last year.”

“About 20 minutes after 5 o'clock, I noticed strong raid currents wrapping up on the lake here, rotating violently. And you could hear it coming,” said storm chaser David Casper.

Clark thought high winds alone couldn't uproot a tree of this size. Now he's looking at tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“If they were able to just fix the top floor, I’m thinking somewhere around the $100,000 mark,” he said.

Although the house is heavily damaged, Clark knows it could have been much worse.

“I feel very fortunate to be alive. That we were not there and nobody else was in the house. Cause that could have been very bad.”

Clark's house wasn't the only one damaged by high winds. One of the trees fell onto his neighbor's roof.

The National Weather Service has confirmed it was not a tornado in Pardeeville -- just very high winds.