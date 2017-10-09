Soccer superstar and MG&E help "kick off" Dia de Futbol at Breese Stevens Field

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday, MG&E hosted a fun-filled soccer day for kids and families at Breese Stevens Field.

Roughly 1,000 people showed up to the event which is held to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month.

Organizers say the goal is to bring the Latino community together to play some "futbol" and celebrate their heritage.

Kids at the event not only got to play some soccer but they got to rub elbows with special guest, soccer superstar Alberto Garcia Aspe the team captain of Mexican National Soccer Team.

The event is in it's second year and plans to be back again next fall.